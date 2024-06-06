With the start of the Republican Party’s presidential nominating convention less than six weeks away, former President Donald Trump’s campaign is picking up the pace in vetting the potential running mates.

The process has started in earnest with documents being requested from several prospective contenders for the 2024 GOP vice presidential nomination, sources on Wednesday confirmed to Fox News. They add that paperwork is being exchanged and note that they are entering a di

[Read Full story at source]