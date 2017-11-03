Trump campaign aide met Russian officials in 2016: NY Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign met Russian government officials last year, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing testimony he gave this week to a U.S. congressional committee.
