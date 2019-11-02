Trump campaign aide pushed Ukraine hacking theory: documents

President Donald Trump clamored for the speedy release of emails hacked from Democrats during the 2016 election campaign, and a top Trump aide promoted the idea that Ukraine, rather than Russia, was behind the cyber attack, documents from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe showed on Saturday.
