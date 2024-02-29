Former President Trump’s campaign appealed a ruling from an Illinois judge that removed the 2024 presidential candidate from state ballots on Thursday.
The Trump campaign appeal contests Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter ruling that Trump is disqualified from candidacy under the Constitutional ban on “insurrectionists.”
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump campaign appeals Illinois judge’s ruling booting him from primary ballot - February 29, 2024
- VA lawmakers defeat restrictions on personal use of campaign finances - February 29, 2024
- Text messages show timeline of events to disqualify Fani Willis, Trump camp asserts - February 29, 2024