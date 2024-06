PHILADELPHIA – First-term Republican Rep. Welsey Hunt was a long way from his home state of Texas on Tuesday.

The military veteran and Donald Trump surrogate was in Philadelphia to headline the opening of the former president’s first campaign office in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state in Trump’s 2024 election rematch with President Biden.

“The person that’s going to come back and save this country from the brink is Donald John Trump,”

[Read Full story at source]