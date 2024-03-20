FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump’s campaign heavily criticized the Biden administration’s newly finalized regulations targeting gas-powered cars Wednesday, vowing to overturn the action.
In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Trump campaign said the climate regulations – unveiled by the White House and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday – would force Americans to buy expensive electric vehicles (EV) and reduce consumer choice. The campa
