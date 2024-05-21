Former President Trump’s team is preparing to file a lawsuit against the makers of a biopic about his career in the 1980s.
A spokesperson for Trump called “The Apprentice” – a 2024 film starring Sebastian Stan and directed by Ali Abbasi – a piece of “garbage” and “pure fiction.”
“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes li
