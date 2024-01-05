Former President Trump will be holding an Iowa faith event with two Arkansas governors ahead of the state’s Republican presidential caucuses next week.

Trump will be joining GOP Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Diamond State Governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, for the Hawkeye State faith event on January 8, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sanders told Fox News Digital she is “excited to head back to Iowa on Monday to campaign for President Trump, b