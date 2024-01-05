Former President Trump will be holding an Iowa faith event with two Arkansas governors ahead of the state’s Republican presidential caucuses next week.
Trump will be joining GOP Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Diamond State Governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, for the Hawkeye State faith event on January 8, Fox News Digital has learned.
Sanders told Fox News Digital she is “excited to head back to Iowa on Monday to campaign for President Trump, b
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Trump campaign to hold ‘Iowa Faith Event’ with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mike Huckabee ahead of caucus - January 5, 2024
- GOP Rep. Tenney endorses Trump, says he is ‘the only candidate’ who can bring US to ‘prosperity and security’ - January 5, 2024
- Christie ramps up attacks on Haley as she closes gap with Trump in New Hampshire polls - January 5, 2024