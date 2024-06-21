Thanks to a tidal wave of fundraising following his conviction in the first criminal trial of a former or current president, Donald Trump has all but erased President Biden’s once massive fundraising advantage in their 2024 election rematch.
In May, for a second straight month, the former president and the Republican National Committee significantly outraised Biden and the Democratic National Committee. And the president’s formidable cash-on-hand advantage over Trump has se
