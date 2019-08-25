Trump caught off guard as Iran’s Zarif visits G7 summit town

Iran’s foreign minister paid a visit to a G7 summit in France on Sunday, an unexpected twist to a meeting already troubled by differences between U.S. President Donald Trump and Western allies over a raft of issues, including Iran.
