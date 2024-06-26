Active Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractors “colluded” with the Biden campaign when releasing a statement dismissing Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop as Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 election, and the then-CIA chief was likely in the loop before the statement’s release, according to a joint report released by three House panels shows.
“We knew that the rushed statement from the 51 former intelligence officials was a political maneuver between
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NTSB accuses Norfolk Southern of ‘unconscionable’ interference in East Palestine probe - June 26, 2024
- Trump CIA chief knew about infamous letter dismissing Biden laptop as propaganda before publication: report - June 26, 2024
- Trump allies rush to target Jack Smith in House DOJ spending bill - June 26, 2024