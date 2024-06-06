The judge presiding over former President Trump’s classified documents case has expanded a hearing for later this month to focus on whether the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith was unlawful and invalid.

Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida postponed the trial stemming from Smith’s investigation into Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records indefinitely.

FEDERAL JUDGE POSTPONES TRUMP’S CLASSIF

[Read Full story at source]