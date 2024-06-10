The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Trump has denied a motion to dismiss some of the charges in the indictment.
Trump’s legal team had sought to throw out more than a half-dozen of the 41 counts in the indictment, which accuses the former commander-in-chief of illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and conspiring with others to conceal sensitive files from the federal government.
The defendants had challe
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)