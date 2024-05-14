Co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case against former President Trump have filed notices of appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals in their bid to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani WIllis disqualified.
Last week, the appeals court said that it would hear the case raised by Trump and several co-defendants that Willis should be disqualified from the case because she had an “improper” affair with special counsel Nathan Wade, whom she hired.
Ma
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Red-state financial officers urge Biden to back Israel, ‘alarmed’ of wavering support in ‘hour of need’ - May 14, 2024
- Trump co-defendants officially file notices of appeal to kick Fani Willis off GA case - May 14, 2024
- US v Menendez: Dem senator’s corruption trial kicks off with surprising delay - May 14, 2024