Former Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson called former President Donald Trump “offensive” for comparing himself to deceased Russian activist Alexei Navalny.

Hutchinson reacted to the former president’s words in an interview with CNN’s John Berman, saying the comment lacked “common decency.”

“Well, it’s offensive to me. And there should be common decency, first of all. A respect for Alexei Navalny, that gave his life for fr

[Read Full story at source]