Trump congratulates Fed for rates cut, calls action ‘terrific’

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve’s decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was “good news” and “makes me very happy” as he congratulated the central bank for taking further action aimed at helping shore up the U.S. economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
