U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated Russia and Ukraine on a long-awaited prisoner swap that could thaw a deep freeze in relations between the two countries since Moscow’s annexation of the Crimea region in 2014.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on prisoner swap - September 7, 2019
- Hong Kong police fend off airport protest but tear gas fired again in Kowloon - September 7, 2019
- Relief efforts ramped up for Bahamas where ‘staggering’ Dorian death toll feared - September 7, 2019