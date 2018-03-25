Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is considering the expulsion of some Russian diplomats in the United States in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
