Trump considers plan to replace Tillerson with CIA chief: U.S. officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a plan to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has had a strained relationship with his boss over North Korea and other issues, senior administration officials said on Thursday.
