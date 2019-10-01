Trump contacted foreign officials over probe of Russia inquiry origins -Justice Dept

U.S. President Donald Trump has contacted other countries to introduce Attorney General William Barr and a Justice Department official who is conducting an inquiry into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, a Justice Department spokeswoman said on Monday.
