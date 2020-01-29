Trump could be acquitted in impeachment trial as early as Friday: U.S. Senator

A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility the president could be acquitted as early as Friday.
