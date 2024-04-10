Former President Trump may haul in roughly $15 million at top dollar fundraisers Wednesday in Atlanta and Orlando, Florida, as the former president takes a big bite out of President Biden’s formidable campaign cash advantage in their 2024 election rematch.

“My father has two fundraisers today….they’ll raise $15 million today. They’ve never seen fundraising numbers like this in the history of the Republican Party,” the former president’s son, Eric Trump, highligh

[Read Full story at source]