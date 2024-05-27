Donald Trump addressed the Libertarians’ National Convention on Saturday night in an effort to win over activists who are skeptical of the GOP frontrunner, and turn them away from independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Libertarian National Convention is being held at the Washington Hilton hotel through Sunday with the tagline: “Become Ungovernable.”

The former president addressed a rowdy crowd, seemingly split 50-50 between his supporters and Libertarian sk

[Read Full story at source]