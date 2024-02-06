President Biden is trailing significantly behind former President Trump in the number of small dollar donations their campaigns received in 2023, according to federal data.

Small dollar donations are a key indicator of overall enthusiasm for a candidate, and the Trump campaign received some 668,000 donations of less than $200 last year. Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign received 564,000, according to the New York Times.

Despite the discrepancy, Biden’s campaign finished la

[Read Full story at source]