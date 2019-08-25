Trump dangles ‘very big’ trade deal in front of Brexit Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said he and President Donald Trump were “gung-ho” about a post-Brexit trade deal but cautioned the United States would be tough negotiators and that he would not rush talks.
