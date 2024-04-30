Former President Trump blasted the antisemitic unrest taking place at Columbia University on Tuesday, while describing the violent 2017 Charlottesville rally as “peanuts” compared to the unrest on the college campus.
Trump spoke to reporters outside the courtroom on Tuesday before the third week of his unprecedented criminal trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation begins.
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY LOCKS DOWN CAMPUS BUILDINGS FO
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House condemns antisemitism, violent anti-Israel anarchy at Columbia University: ‘No place in America’ - April 30, 2024
- House Dems say they’ll block Marjorie Taylor Greene from ousting Speaker Johnson - April 30, 2024
- Trump decries Columbia agitators, calls Charlottesville ‘peanuts’ compared to campus anti-Israel unrest - April 30, 2024