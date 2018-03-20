Trump, deemed ‘not above the law,’ faces legal storm

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump faced legal challenges from women on two fronts on Tuesday as a defamation lawsuit brought by a former Apprentice TV show contestant moved forward and a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump sued to undo a confidentiality agreement.
