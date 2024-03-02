Former President Trump will win more delegates from Saturday’s Michigan Republican caucuses, after decisively winning the state’s primary earlier in the week.
Republicans gathered in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday to hold a convention that eventually allocated the remaining 39 of the state’s 55 presidential delegates to Trump.
Trump was victorious in the Michigan primary earlier this week, beating Haley by 41 points and earning 12 delegates compared
