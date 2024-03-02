Donald Trump will win the Missouri Republican caucuses, the Associated Press projects, delivering yet another victory for the former president against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The Associated Press called the race for Trump early Saturday afternoon. The former president was expected to cruise to victory after big wins in every contest prior to Saturday.
After her loss in her home state of South Carolina, Haley vowed to remain in the race at least through Super Tuesday
