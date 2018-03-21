Trump defends congratulatory phone call to Russia’s Putin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump defended his congratulations to Vladimir Putin on the Russian president’s disputed re-election victory on Wednesday, saying he wants Putin’s help in solving crises from North Korea to Syria and beyond.
