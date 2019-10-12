U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a “legendary crime buster” and “wonderful lawyer” after a media report that prosecutors are investigating whether the former New York mayor broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- DUP’s Dodds says Northern Ireland must stay in full UK customs union: Repubblica - October 12, 2019
- Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe - October 12, 2019
- Turkey’s Syria offensive an ‘invasion’: Arab League secretary general - October 12, 2019