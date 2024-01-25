Former President Trump took the stand on Thursday in his defense in the civil defamation damages trial stemming from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit claiming he sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.
The 2024 GOP frontrunner has vehemently denied the allegation. His denial resulted in Carroll slapping Trump with a defamation lawsuit, claiming that his response caused harm to her reputation.
Upon taking the stand Thursday, Trump was asked t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley campaign lashes out at RNC, Ronna McDaniel over resolution to declare Trump presumptive GOP nominee - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley backs Abbott in border fight with Biden admin: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’ - January 25, 2024
- Trump defends himself on the stand, blasts E. Jean Carroll trial: ‘This is not America’ - January 25, 2024