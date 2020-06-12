Trump defends holding first rally in months on Juneteenth in Tulsa

Amid protests against racial injustice, President Donald Trump is defending his decision to schedule his first campaign rally in months on a day commemorating the end of U.S. slavery and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city where white mobs massacred African-Americans a century ago.
