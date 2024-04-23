Former President Donald Trump has come to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s defense, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., pushes for the Louisiana Republican’s ouster from the leadership position.
“Well, look, we have a majority of one, OK?” Trump told radio host John Fredericks on Monday. “It’s not like he can go and do whatever he wants to do. I think he’s a very good person. You know, he stood very strongly with me on NATO when I said NATO has to pay up …
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- 6 Republican candidates for governor of Indiana to debate ahead of primary - April 23, 2024
- Trump defends Johnson as Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes to oust speaker - April 23, 2024
- Judge unseals FBI probe into Trump’s classified documents case, including detailed timeline of Mar-a-Lago raid - April 23, 2024