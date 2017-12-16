Trump defends tax plan as ‘great Christmas gifts’ to middle class

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday defended a Republican tax-cut plan against Democratic charges that it favors the rich, saying it will be “one of the great Christmas gifts” for the middle class with just days to go before Congress votes.
