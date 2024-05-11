Former President Donald Trump dismissed a report Saturday that claimed he and his campaign were considering former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his former GOP presidential primary opponent, to serve as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.
Trump’s post came after a report from Axios, citing “two people familiar with the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pelosi rebuked to her face during Oxford debate after condemning Americans clouded by ‘guns, gays, God’ - May 11, 2024
- Trump denies report claiming Nikki Haley is ‘under consideration’ for VP role: ‘I wish her well!’ - May 11, 2024
- Violence in liberal state’s schools nearly doubled as parents push for more police - May 11, 2024