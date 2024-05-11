Former President Donald Trump dismissed a report Saturday that claimed he and his campaign were considering former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his former GOP presidential primary opponent, to serve as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

Trump’s post came after a report from Axios, citing “two people familiar with the

