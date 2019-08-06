Trump dismisses fears of long-lasting trade war; China sees severe global impact

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed fears of a protracted trade war with China on Tuesday despite a warning from Beijing that labeling it a currency manipulator would have severe consequences for the global financial order.
