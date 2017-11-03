HONOLULU (Reuters) – President Donald Trump arrived in Hawaii on Friday as he set out on the longest trip to Asia by an American president in more than a quarter century, looking for help to pressure North Korea to stand down from a nuclear crisis.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump, dogged at home, begins longest presidential Asia trip in years - November 3, 2017
- Broadcom plans record tech deal with Qualcomm bid: sources - November 3, 2017
- Judge denies request to return to U.S. by Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. - November 3, 2017