Former President Donald Trump and President Biden continued marching toward their respective parties’ presidential nominations largely unhindered this Super Tuesday as both swept nearly every contest on the largest primary night of 2024.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, hoped to find some light at the end of the tunnel after staking her candidacy on the 15 states casting ballots, while Biden’s top challengers looked for any glimmer of success after making their ca
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump dominating, Haley winning her first state round out top moments from Super Tuesday - March 6, 2024
- Mark Robinson wins GOP nomination for NC governor, says ‘underdog’ story ‘just like North Carolina herself’ - March 6, 2024
- Alabama district citizens were sent incorrect voting information ahead of primary - March 6, 2024