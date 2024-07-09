With the Republican National Convention set to kick off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in less than one week, speculation is soaring regarding whom former President Trump will name as his running mate, and when he’ll make the announcement.
And the former president is giving some hints.
“I’d love to do it during the convention,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”
But Trump, in his Monday night interview, added that “
