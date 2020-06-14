Trump economic adviser urges wearing of masks at Tulsa rally

People attending U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Oklahoma this week should wear masks, a White House adviser said on Sunday, as health experts cautioned against large gatherings such as political rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.
