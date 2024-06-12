North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak came away with the win in the state’s Republican primary for its at-large congressional district.
Fedorchak, who emerged as one of the favorites in the race, was up 46% to 29% when AP called the race.
The result all but wraps up what had become a heated contest for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat, though Fedorchak will still have to fend off a Democratic challenger in November. But the climb for Democrat
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- War veteran Sam Brown wins GOP primary in top battleground Senate race - June 11, 2024
- House GOP lawmakers grill ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over COVID nursing home deaths - June 11, 2024
- California group secures signatures to land Prop 47 reform penalizing criminals on November ballot - June 11, 2024