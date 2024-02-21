Former President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s chosen successor for his empty seat in Congress.
Vince Fong, a California Assembly member who worked as McCarthy’s district director for almost a decade, is one of nine candidates running to replace him in Central Valley for his House seat.
One of his opponents, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, has courted the endorsements of former Trump officials like former acting Director of N
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump endorses ex-Kevin McCarthy aide Vince Fong to fill vacant seat as his former aides back Fong’s opponent - February 21, 2024
- Progressive Democrat caucus loses another member over anti-Israel positions - February 21, 2024
- Poll shows Biden’s lead over Trump shrinking in 2024 matchup as concerns over physical fitness grow - February 21, 2024