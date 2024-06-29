Former President Trump on Friday endorsed two Republican House candidates, both of whom served in the U.S. Army and are seeking to flip Democrat-held seats this fall.

Trump’s endorsements of Derrick Anderson, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, and Laurie Buckhout, a former Army colonel, came one day after his debate against President Biden.

In his endorsement of Anderson, the Republican nominee to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, Trump sai

