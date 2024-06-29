Former President Trump on Friday endorsed two Republican House candidates, both of whom served in the U.S. Army and are seeking to flip Democrat-held seats this fall.
Trump’s endorsements of Derrick Anderson, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, and Laurie Buckhout, a former Army colonel, came one day after his debate against President Biden.
In his endorsement of Anderson, the Republican nominee to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, Trump sai
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)