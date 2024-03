Former President Trump endorsed GOP candidate Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor on Saturday, dubbing him “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

Trump made the comment at a campaign rally in Greensboro, adding that Robinson, who already serves as lieutenant governor in North Carolina, didn’t know how to react to the remark.

“I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two,” Trump told Robinson again.

[Read Full story at source]