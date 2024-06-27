FIRST ON FOX: Top House Republicans are leading a bill to reverse the Biden administration’s decision to lift sanctions on a Chinese entity linked to the persecution of Uyghurs.
The legislation targeting the Ministry of Public Security’s (MPS) Institute of Forensic Science of China was introduced Wednesday by Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., and is co-led by House China select committee Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden, Trump face off at CNN Presidential Debate which may ‘change the narrative in a massive way’ - June 27, 2024
- Trump-era China sanctions ended by Biden may be revived under new House GOP bill - June 27, 2024
- Judge rules Montana law defining sex as only male or female is unconstitutional - June 27, 2024