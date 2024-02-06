Multiple Trump-era Homeland Security officials are claiming a new Senate border and immigration bill will be a “disaster” for border security despite claims from supporters that it would help stem the migrant crisis.
“The bill negotiated by three Senators and President Biden funds and facilitates more mass illegal immigration,” the officials said in a report. “It is a disaster for border security.”
The officials are former Customs and Border P
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky leaders toast to record-breaking growth in the Bourbon industry - February 6, 2024
- Israel aid bill sinks in House with 166 Democrats and 14 Republicans against - February 6, 2024
- House fails to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in major blow to GOP - February 6, 2024