Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would seek to withdraw his guilty plea in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump ex-adviser Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea - January 14, 2020
- Sanders raps Biden on Iraq vote in U.S. Democratic debate, Biden admits mistake - January 14, 2020
- Guatemalan president takes office amid political jostling and delays - January 14, 2020