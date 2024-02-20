EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump is expected to raise more than $6 million at a fundraiser in South Carolina Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s GOP primary.
The campaign told Fox News Digital that projections show that the GOP primary “is over.”
TRUMP HOLDS LARGE LEAD OVER HALEY 4 DAYS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
Fox News Digital has learned that the former president and GOP frontrunner will attend a fu
