Trump expected to make U.S. move against Iran nuclear deal -officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is likely to take a major step against the Iran nuclear deal in a speech on Friday, marking a more aggressive approach to Iranian activities in the Middle East that risks complicating U.S. relations with European allies.
